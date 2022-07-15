Leeds United man's good day, new transfer's angst and off-camera moments against Brisbane Roar

The Whites might well have won by a bigger margin had Brenden Aaronson not been the wrong side of a tight offside call inside 20 seconds and Patrick Bamford came close a couple of times after replacing Joe Gelhardt, who had just curled the ball past the far post.

The Roar will also say they could have nicked a draw with a late glorious chance that was spurned.

In all, it was a run out for Leeds, more fitness work and another chance for Jesse Marsch to put his tactical plan into action and iron out wrinkles.

LEEDS ARE EVERYWHERE: Young midfielder Darko Gyabi with Whites scarves to hand out to delighted fans in the Cbus Super Stadium away end. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Daniel James

A half-hour cameo, one goal and one assist. Job done. The winger was clinical in the final third and worked hard for the brief time he was on the pitch.

Adam Forshaw

Played some beautiful passes and had a hand in both goals. He and Marc Roca both wanted to get on the ball and dictate, but they were able to dovetail quite well.

Bad day

Luis Sinisterra

He's really just arrived at Leeds, which has to be noted, but he just couldn't get into the game and looked frustrated by that. Needs time to get up to speed.

Pascal Struijk

It was a learning experience for the defender. He played 90 minutes, which was a big positive, but he got turned too easily on a number of occasions as the Roar snuck in behind Leeds.

Number of the day

10,200

Leeds United are as far from home as they ever conceivably will be - over 10,000 miles away - and yet still found themselves roared on by a passionate support. Leeds are everywhere. The Broadbeach Tavern was rammed before the game as Leeds United took over in the centre of the Gold Coast.

Turning point

Half-time

The first half was good, but not perfect. The second half was boring. Leeds struggled to break the Roar defence down and didn't contain the A-League side well enough.

Off-camera moments

Joffy and Rasmus discussing how they were going to link-up, as the players began their warm-ups. The gist was this: "I'll put the ball there and you'll get it." "That's fine mate."

The stadium announcer gamely asking for an ovation from the crowd for the local government bodies who helped put the Queensland Champions Cup together. The response was as you might expect.

A pitch invader made a territorial gain of five yards but was still sacked by stewards who prevented him from getting anywhere near the actual playing surface. The poor lad was one of two who met with a swift, brutal fate.

As the full-time whistle went, Mateusz Klich voiced his frustration at referee Jonathan Barreiro. Perhaps he wanted more time to try and get a goal that just didn't ever look like coming. Despite his chagrin he went to applaud the Leeds fans and took time to sign autographs for kids behind the dugout.

Leeds players were given boxes of scarves to throw to the fans and a number of them leaned into the crowd for selfies. Supporters are getting good value from the playing staff on this tour, the interaction level has been high.

As the players and staff went to appreciate the fans behind the goal, they belted out Marching On Together and Jesse Marsch pumped his fists in time to the song.