Wales international forward Roberts has joined the Rs on a season-long loan but the 23-year-old sat out the Championship club's first pre-season friendly in Germany on Wednesday against FSV Zwickau.

Roberts was missing due to a muscular issue but boss Beale has issued an encouraging update about the Whites loanee who was sent for a scan.

Beale said as quoted by West London Sport: “It’s a minor issue – nothing overly concerning. We’re just waiting for the scan results.”