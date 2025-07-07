Newcastle United star confirms major decision amid Leeds United transfer link

A reported Leeds United transfer target has made a big decision over his future at Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Leeds United look to have been handed a major boost in their search for a new striker after reported transfer target Callum Wilson confirmed his departure from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

The former Coventry City frontman joined the Magpies in a reported £20 million deal during the summer of 2020 and marked his debut with a goal in a 2-0 win at West Ham United on the opening day of the season. After scoring 12 goals in 28 appearances during his first year in the North East, Wilson scored the first goal of a new era for the Magpies are netting in a 3-2 home loss against Spurs just days after a Saudi-led takeover had been completed.

After suffering a calf injury that ruled him out of the vast majority of the second half of the 2021/22 season, Wilson hit form once again during the early weeks and months of the following campaign as he earned a place in the England squad for the winter World Cup finals in Qatar. Wilson also helped Newcastle reach the Carabao Cup final and was part of the side that qualified for the Champions League for the first time in over two decades.

However, the form of Sweden international Alexander Isak and an ongoing battle with injuries have left Wilson playing a backup role throughout his final 12 months on Tyneside and that led to speculation he could be allowed to leave St James Park this summer. Wilson’s contract came to an end last month and there had been talk of a new agreement that would be based on appearances made - but an agreement could not be found after further discussions in recent weeks.

The former Bournemouth striker has been suggested as a possible target for Leeds as Daniel Farke prepares his squad for a return to the Premier League and he will now be available on a free transfer after revealing his time as a Newcastle player is over.

Callum Wilson’s message to Newcastle United fans

Callum Wilson has scored 49 goals in 130 appearances for Newcastle United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

In a statement released via his social media outlets, Wilson said: “It’s time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon. Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights. I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate end really is as special as they say. All good things come to an end but there’s no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts. Thankyou for the memories. CW9.”

The announcement came just moments after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported Newcastle and Wilson had failed to come to an agreement over a new deal and that the England striker would bring a close to his time with the Magpies.