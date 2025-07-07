Leeds United are expected to add to their cohort of Under-21 players this month.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP understands Leeds are close to signing former Liverpool youngster Lucas Enahoro-Marcus and Manchester City teenager Jayden Lienou.

Enahoro-Marcus, 18, has recently left the Reds' AXA Training Centre at the end of his scholarship on Merseyside and could join Leeds following the departure of Kris Moore to Greenock Morton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United's centre-back ranks at reserve level have been depleted in recent times with Jeremiah Mullen moving to Dunfermline Athletic in Scotland and the aforementioned Moore moving on. Fellow young defender James Debayo is expected to sign a new deal with Leeds this summer before going on loan, whilst Diogo Monteiro could also be sent on loan after impressing with the 21s last season.

Enahoro-Marcus is an imposing young defender, eligible to represent England and birth country Nigeria internationally. He appeared 23 times for Liverpool's Under-18s in the league last season, scoring once against Leeds.

Welsh youth international Lienou is a left-sided defender and also eligible to play for Cameroon through his parentage. The 17-year-old was signed by Man City last summer from Everton and previously represented city rivals Liverpool.

United are also expected to sign Nigerian teenager Leonard Ngenge from Ikorodu City FC later this year once the player turns 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other contracts

Last week a string of Leeds academy prospects put pen to paper on fresh scholarship terms, meanwhile, the likes of Harvey Vincent and Coban Bird signed their first professional contracts with the club. Scottish youth international pair Rory Mahady and Josh McDonald have both extended their stays with United, too.