New link emerges as Leeds United and Man Utd transfer claim made

Leeds United news and transfer rumours as the Whites prepare to face Southampton in the Championship on Saturday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will be looking to keep their momentum going with a win away at Southampton on Saturday. The Whites beat Watford 3-0 in their last outing.

They are currently sat in 6th place in the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club.

Striker was wanted

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borussia Dortmund were reportedly keen on signing Georginio Rutter from Leeds over the summer, as per a report by The Athletic. The Bundesliga side showed ‘interest’ in landing the attacker in the last window and enquired about his availability before the Whites said he wasn’t available.

The 21-year-old, who is a former France youth international, moved to England in January from Hoffenheim and didn’t score in 11 appearances last term as his side were relegated from the Premier League. However, he is starting to find his feet now under Farke and put in some impressive performances so far in this campaign.

Linked winger latest

Leeds were linked with a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo as they prepared for his term in the second tier along with the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Sunderland. He was a hit on loan with the latter and helped them get into the play-offs last season under Tony Mowbray.