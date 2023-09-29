Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record

New link emerges as Leeds United and Man Utd transfer claim made

Leeds United news and transfer rumours as the Whites prepare to face Southampton in the Championship on Saturday

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will be looking to keep their momentum going with a win away at Southampton on Saturday. The Whites beat Watford 3-0 in their last outing.

They are currently sat in 6th place in the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club.

Striker was wanted

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Borussia Dortmund were reportedly keen on signing Georginio Rutter from Leeds over the summer, as per a report by The Athletic. The Bundesliga side showed ‘interest’ in landing the attacker in the last window and enquired about his availability before the Whites said he wasn’t available.

The 21-year-old, who is a former France youth international, moved to England in January from Hoffenheim and didn’t score in 11 appearances last term as his side were relegated from the Premier League. However, he is starting to find his feet now under Farke and put in some impressive performances so far in this campaign.

Linked winger latest

Leeds were linked with a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo as they prepared for his term in the second tier along with the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Sunderland. He was a hit on loan with the latter and helped them get into the play-offs last season under Tony Mowbray.

However, the attacker picked up an injury over pre-season and didn’t end up leaving Old Trafford again. In this latest update by the Manchester Evening News, he is stepping up his recovery and is expected to be back fit again for the Red Devils after the October international break which is a boost for Erik ten Hag’s side. They will then have a big decision to make on what to do with him ahead of January.