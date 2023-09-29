New link emerges as Leeds United and Man Utd transfer claim made
Leeds United news and transfer rumours as the Whites prepare to face Southampton in the Championship on Saturday
Leeds United will be looking to keep their momentum going with a win away at Southampton on Saturday. The Whites beat Watford 3-0 in their last outing.
They are currently sat in 6th place in the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club.
Striker was wanted
Borussia Dortmund were reportedly keen on signing Georginio Rutter from Leeds over the summer, as per a report by The Athletic. The Bundesliga side showed ‘interest’ in landing the attacker in the last window and enquired about his availability before the Whites said he wasn’t available.
The 21-year-old, who is a former France youth international, moved to England in January from Hoffenheim and didn’t score in 11 appearances last term as his side were relegated from the Premier League. However, he is starting to find his feet now under Farke and put in some impressive performances so far in this campaign.
Linked winger latest
Leeds were linked with a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo as they prepared for his term in the second tier along with the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Sunderland. He was a hit on loan with the latter and helped them get into the play-offs last season under Tony Mowbray.
However, the attacker picked up an injury over pre-season and didn’t end up leaving Old Trafford again. In this latest update by the Manchester Evening News, he is stepping up his recovery and is expected to be back fit again for the Red Devils after the October international break which is a boost for Erik ten Hag’s side. They will then have a big decision to make on what to do with him ahead of January.