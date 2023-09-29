Leeds United’s deadline day loan signing Jaidon Anthony has described the ‘crazy feeling’ he experienced scoring his first goal at Elland Road last weekend.

The 23 year-old joined after the transfer deadline earlier this month when Leeds submitted a deal sheet to get their eleventh hour Luis Sinisterra replacement over the line.

Anthony made the journey north from parent club AFC Bournemouth and has hit the ground running in a white shirt, netting his first goal for United during the 3-0 win against Watford.

The player revealed on the Official Leeds United Podcast this week that his family and partner had been in attendance at Elland Road for his first goal, which he has described as a ‘crazy feeling’.

“I was warming up from probably just before the 60th minute, it felt like ages before I came on and then luckily I got the goal. I had the chance before as well which I thought I probably should have scored. So yeah, it felt good to finally get a goal.”

Anthony had the opportunity to open his account minutes earlier, but planted his effort straight at Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann: “I done the first two skills and I probably got a little bit too excited and rushed the shot, I probably had a bit more time than I thought I did and I was a bit frustrated and then from Georgie's unbelievable skill, took my time on that one.”

Talking former Leeds striker Michael Bridges and podcast co-host Matthew Lewis through the goal, Anthony said: “I sort of knew the man who was marking me was quite far behind me from my movement beforehand.

“One of my old coaches Scott Parker used to tell me to ‘go cold’ in front of goal and that's what it was, sort of time slowed down and it felt I had probably more time than I did.

“Obviously when I took the shot, there was two defenders next to me but it didn't feel like that in the moment, it felt like I had loads of time and I didn't need to rush anything.

“Luckily it went in and I could wheel off and celebrate with the fans.”

Anthony has made three substitute appearances since joining on loan and hopes to add to his goals tally this season.

“It was a crazy feeling,” he said. “I had my family in the crowd, my girlfriend as well. I remember a game last year here when I was on the bench and I think it ended 4-3 and the crowd was unbelievable that day, like it was one of the loudest stadiums I've ever been in and I've been excited to hear that.