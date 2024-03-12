Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke could be reunited with one of his former players amid reports that Leeds United are 'scouting' Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz.

Leeds are expected to be in the market for at least one left-sided full-back, with doubts over the long-term futures of Sam Byram and Junior Firpo. Byram only signed a one-year deal last summer and has continued to struggle with injuries, while Firpo will enter the final 12 months of his own deal come July, with no guarantee of an extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left-back has long been a problem area at Elland Road and so the opportunity to bring in a known quantity could be appealing for Farke. And GiveMeSport reports that the German could turn to his former club Monchengladbach, with eyes already said to be on Netz.

The 20-year-old is already into his third full season with Monchengladbach and has 72 first-team appearances to his name. 22 of those came in the 12 months under Farke and it was clear that potential was there.

"Luca is a young guy and already has 50 Bundesliga games under his belt," Farke said of the promising young defender in April last year. "Nobody doubts that he can play at this level. For him, it’s now about proving that with consistent performances, in every training session and every game.

"He is developing week by week and is putting pressure on Ramy [Bensebaini]. I am sure that a very good career at Borussia lies ahead of him, but he has to earn the position of being a regular player like everybody else."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any move for Netz will only likely progress if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League, with the report also citing Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea as interested parties. The German is also thought to have turned down a move to Manchester City when he was 18, opting instead for more regular football with Monchengladbach.