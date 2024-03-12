Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Micah Richards has issued a priceless response to Gary Lineker after the pundit revealed his concern to see Leeds United closing the gap on Leicester City.

Leicester looked nailed on to win the Championship title after opening up a massive gap between themselves and the three main challengers below. But a run of just one win in five has seen a 12-point cushion slim to just three, with Leeds unbeaten in 12 and breathing down their neck.

Ipswich Town and Southampton have just about kept pace, with the former also within touching distance of Leicester and automatic promotion by no means guaranteed for anyone. It's been a tough period for the Foxes and Lineker, a well-known fan, is starting to feel the pressure.

“Only won one of the last five, Leicester,” Lineker told The Rest Is Football. “Squeaky bum time! Why is it in football, nothing is ever bloody easy is it? There we were, cruising along, 10 or 11 points clear. It might have been 15 points from third-spot but they had a big lead. I suppose every team will have a sticky spell, as long as it does not last any bloody longer!”

Lineker was speaking to Micah Richards and Alan Shearer on the show, and the former pledged his allegiance to Leeds with a rousing rendition of 'Marching On together' which Shearer briefly joined in with. "We're marching on Gaz!" Richards then joked. "Born and bred in Leeds, Chapeltown!"

The response drew a wry smile from Lineker who went on to state each of the four team's current points tally before admitting it was looking incredibly tight. The Match of the Day pundit could even see his side drop into second-place this weekend if Leeds beat Millwall by two clear goals.

Enzo Maresca's side face Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final and so have seen their Championship clash against Southampton postponed. Daniel Farke's side could go top for the first time this season and would sit there for almost two weeks during the March international break.