Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gary Neville has labelled the Premier League an 'absolute disgrace' following the failure of its clubs to agree on a financial package for the English Football League (EFL) earlier this week.

Premier League clubs met on Monday with the view to voting on a proposed new deal that would see money filter down to the EFL, with reports forecasting that it could be worth up to £925million. However, that discussion was put on hold, with priority given to reforming their own financial regulations amid ongoing questions regarding profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to put off talks regarding a deal with the EFL has drawn widespread criticism and left the 72 member clubs - including Leeds United - waiting for much-needed certainty. Neville is co-owner of League Two Salford City and took aim at the top-flight's 20 members after hearing the news.

“I am more interested in the vote they didn’t have, which was to support the rest of the Football League which they keep bumping down the road and it’s an absolute disgrace,” Neville told Sky Sports. “It is about the welfare of the game and the sustainability of the whole league.

“The Premier League at this moment in time are negligent in their dismissive nature, just pushing it down the road, thinking ‘maybe a regulator will sort it, maybe we’ll sort it’ and not doing anything. That’s not good governance, it just demonstrates to me that they are not looking after the whole game like they should be. It angers me every time I see they have a Premier League meeting and seem to look after themselves but not look after the rest of football.”

The 'emergency meeting' of Premier League clubs was organised amid the ongoing possibility of a new independent regulator. The government has threatened that such a body would be able to enforce a settlement fee, should they not be able to agree on one between themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of focusing on the EFL deal, Monday's meeting saw shareholders focus on their own spending regulations with the aim being to alter the system so it is more in line with UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) model. The debate comes amid ongoing controversy, with Everton and Nottingham Forest both charged with breaches while Leicester City are also facing a potential points deduction, which could come into effect next season.

A Premier League spokesperson said on Monday: “At a Premier League shareholders’ meeting today clubs agreed to prioritise the swift development and implementation of a new league-wide financial system.

“This will provide certainty for clubs in relation to their future financial plans and will ensure the Premier League is able to retain its existing world-leading investment to all levels of the game.

“Alongside this, Premier League clubs also reconfirmed their commitment to securing a sustainably-funded financial agreement with the EFL, subject to the new financial system being formally approved by clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad