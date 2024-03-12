Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whites remain unbeaten this season in matches they have had eight-or-more days to prepare for. Leeds' record is four wins and one draw from five such games, finding the back of the net at least twice in four of those outings.

Leeds returned from September's international break with a resounding 3-0 win over this weekend's opponents Millwall, seeing off the South London club in their own back yard. The Whites then followed up October's international break with a 3-2 away victory against Norwich City, courtesy of two late Crysencio Summerville strikes to turn a two-goal deficit into three points at Carrow Road.

Then, prior to November's international window, Leeds had an eight-day wait between their 1-0 away win over Leicester City and a 2-1 home triumph against Plymouth Argyle, maintaining what had been up to that point a 100 per cent record in such match-ups. However, following the final international break of 2023, Leeds were held to a score-draw by Rotherham United in their return to league action.

Leeds' schedule in 2024 so far has not allowed United much in the way of rest between fixtures, often playing once every three days due to participation in the FA Cup on top of Championship commitments. Back in January, though, Leeds did have eight days between fixtures against Cardiff City and Preston North End. Farke's side saw off Preston in that encounter despite going a goal behind, taking their win ratio in games for which they've had lengthy preparation time to 80 per cent.

This weekend, Millwall visit Elland Road fighting for their Championship status having slipped into a relegation battle of sorts in recent months. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four games since re-appointing Neil Harris as boss, winning three and conceding just twice.

Farke and his staff greatly prefer the opportunity to prepare for games well in advance and will have been working on a plan to defeat Millwall since the final whistle blew at Hillsborough last Friday. The manager gave his players a number of days off following the 2-0 win over the Owls which members of the Leeds squad used to see family members at home, spend quality time with spouses and partners or - in Georginio Rutter's case - visit Disneyland. Leeds' squad are understood to have returned to Thorp Arch this week in preparation for the weekend's game.