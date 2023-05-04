Allardyce was appointed until at least the end of the season on Wednesday, replacing Javi Gracia after the Spaniard’s torrid spell in charge. The Whites find themselves just goal difference above the drop zone heading into their last four games, and Allardyce faces a big ask to keep Leeds out of trouble.

The appointment is a controversial one, especially given how far Allardyce’s football is from the styles of recent managers Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

And that controversy was only stirred up by Allardyce himself when he claimed there is ‘nobody ahead’ of him in football, including Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

But while many will disagree, McCoist has defended Allardyce, saying: “He’s well within his rights to say that, and I’ve got to say, I think Guardiola’s a genius, I think Arteta’s well on the road to building a fantastic side at Arsenal. However, if I was Leeds, and I was offered one of the three of them to get my team to stay up, it probably would be Sam.”

Elsewhere, former Leeds boss Warnock was asked about the appointment, and he too has defended the decision, saying: “I think sometimes you just need [someone] level-headed really. It didn’t surprise me with Leeds if I’m honest. I thought if I’d got a point on Thursday night they might have rung me on Friday!

“But joking apart, I think it needed a change. I look around everywhere and there’s so much at stake for these teams, isn’t there, financially and everything really. The hierarchy at these clubs make the decisions now and they have to stand by it.

Sam Allardyce faced the press after his announcement as the new Leeds United head coach until the end of the 2022-23 season.

“It didn’t surprise me about Roy [Hodgson] doing well [at Palace] because he knows all the squad there and they’re a really exciting bunch of forward players there, so that didn’t surprise me at all.