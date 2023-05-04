Former Leeds United manager Brian McDermott is set to become the new director of football at Scottish Premiership side Hibs.

According to The Sun, the ex-Reading boss has been successful in his bid for the role after impressing Hibs boss Lee Johnson.

McDermott has managed Reading twice and was previously chief scout at Arsenal. During his playing career represented the Gunners as well as the likes of Oxford United, Exeter City and Cardiff City.

He endured a turbulent spell at Elland Road in the middle of off-field uncertainty surrounding the then proposed takeover of the club by Massimo Cellino.

McDermott took charge for the final five games of the 2012-13 Championship campaign, as United finished the season in 13th.

Leeds were in contention for promotion in the first half of the 2013-14 season, but McDermott admitted that speculation over the potential incoming of Cellino had started to affect performances as the Whites lost 6-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in January and were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Rochdale.

Then, on January 31, McDermott was told his contract was being terminated by the League Managers’ Association.

At the time, Leeds midfielder Ross McCormack said: “He called me up earlier and told me he was gone. It’s sad times at the club and I’m absolutely gutted. I had a really close relationship with the manager and I was looking forward to continuing to work with Leeds United and Brian McDermott.

“Things have changed a lot quicker than anyone could have imagined. I think Brian was a little bit surprised in terms of how quick it has happened but he always had an inkling it would happen. The new owners are coming in and want to take it in a different direction.”

According to the LMA, he had been told by prospective new owner Cellino he was not to take charge of Leeds’ next game as they beat Huddersfield Town 5-1, before a statement from Leeds said he was still manager at the club as Cellino he had no authority to sack him with the sale still pending.

A short statement read: “The club would like to make it clear that Brian McDermott remains our first team manager. He has not been dismissed from his post as has been suggested and we look forward to him continuing in his role with us in taking Leeds United forwards.”

He eventually returned to the club before parting leaving for good in May 2014, following a 15th place finish in the Championship.

McDermott stated at the time: “It has been my great privilege to manage this great club and I have enjoyed the challenge immensely.