Leeds United’s potential owner’s net worth if they clinch Premier League survival compared to Man Utd, Newcastle, Man City & others - gallery

Leeds United are fighting against Premier League relegation as they have just four games remaining to secure their top-flight status

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 4th May 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:45 BST

Sam Allardyce has been appointed as Leeds United manager for the final four games of the Premier League season as the club seeks to retain their top-flight status.

The former Bolton, Newcastle and Everton boss will face Man City in his first game with fixtures against the Magpies, West Ham and Tottenham to complete the season.

It is a tense time for the Whites’ ownership as they watch on as the Elland Road club aims to retain their top-flight status. Leeds’ ownership is split between majority shareholder and chairman Andrea Radrizzani and 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers.

The ownership structure has been the subject of numerous changes since 49ers Enterprises first bought a stake in the club.

In late 2021, 49ers Enterprises increased their minority stake in Leeds to 44 per cent. Radrizzani bought Leeds for £45 million in 2017 and has since taken the club from the Championship back into the Premier League.

49ers Enterprises purchased an initial stake in Leeds in 2018 before increasing their investment and control in January 2021 as it was announced that they had upped their ownership to 37 per cent while president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, became vice-chairman.

It is believed the American investors have the option to complete a full takeover before January 2024 and we we look at how their net worth compares to that of the other owners in the Premier League...

The Bees owner Matthew Benham, who also owns FC Midtjylland in Denmark, took full control of his boyhood club in 2012.

1. Brentford - £24.5m

The Bees owner Matthew Benham, who also owns FC Midtjylland in Denmark, took full control of his boyhood club in 2012.

Tony Bloom purchased a 75 per cent share in his hometown club in 2009.

2. Brighton - £765m

Tony Bloom purchased a 75 per cent share in his hometown club in 2009.

Sport Republic, financed by Serbian Dragan Šolak, bought a controlling stake in the Saint Mary's outfit in January 2022.

3. Southampton - £1.02billion

Sport Republic, financed by Serbian Dragan Šolak, bought a controlling stake in the Saint Mary’s outfit in January 2022.

The Bournemouth owner has an estimated net worth of over £1bn.

4. Bournemouth - £1.2bn

The Bournemouth owner has an estimated net worth of over £1bn.

