Diego Llorente’s time with Leeds United looks set to come to an end this summer

Negotiations are reportedly underway as Roma look to secure the permanent signing of Diego Llorente from Leeds United. Llorente has spent the last 18 months on loan with the Italian outfit after opting to leave Elland Road in January 2023.

However, the Spaniard's latest loan with the club has come to an end and there has been some debate about what his next month could be. Initially the expectation was that Llorente would eventually make the permanent move to Roma, but recent reports seemed to cast doubt on that notion by suggesting the club could look to promote from within rather than shell out the cash needed to secure the defender's services.

A fresh report from Il Tempo, via Voce Giallo Rossa, though, claims that Roma have now opened talks with Leeds to purchase Llorente. With the summer transfer window now open, a deal could be expected to progress relatively quickly with a fee of €5m being touted by the newspaper.

Llorente is said to be keen on making the move, too, with the 30-year-old having no intention of returning to Elland Road to see out the two remaining years on his contract. As such, the transfer seems to be a deal that suits all parties this summer.

The centre-back joined the Whites back in 2020 with Leeds paying a reported £18m to Real Sociedad for his services. He had to wait to make his debut for the club due to a groin issue and it's fair to say that injuries got the best of him during his first season with the club under Marcelo Bielsa.

Llorente played much more of a consistent role in his second season as Leeds battled against Premier League relegation, but a run of poor form and mistakes saw him lose his spot in the Leeds side under Jesse Marsch and that led to his eventual exit after two and a half years. He made 59 appearances for the club in that time with four goals coming along the way.

His time with Roma seems to have been a lot more fruitful with Llorente featuring in the 2023 Europa League final against Sevilla before making 41 appearances for the club last season, playing key roles under Jose Mourinho and Daniele De Rossi. Unfortunately, he couldn't help the club into the Champions League spots this season.

Writing on his Instagram page earlier this month, Llorente said: "It's time to look back and evaluate. We can't be happy because we had the team to go beyond and we were very close to achieving great goals.