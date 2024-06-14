Leeds United's Championship rivals sign ex-Premier League player after recent release
Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled a recently released former Premier League player as their first signing of the summer.
Experienced 36-year-old goalkeeper Ben Hamer represented Leicester City in both the Premier League and Champions League before leaving to join Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and most recently Watford.
Hamer has then released by the Hornets this summer upon his contract expiring but the keeper has now signed a deal to join the Owls on July 1. Hamer has represented 12 clubs through his career, amassing over 350 appearances.
