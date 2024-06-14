Leeds United's Championship rivals sign ex-Premier League player after recent release

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recently released former Premier League player has signed for one of Leeds United’s divisional rivals.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled a recently released former Premier League player as their first signing of the summer.

Experienced 36-year-old goalkeeper Ben Hamer represented Leicester City in both the Premier League and Champions League before leaving to join Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and most recently Watford.

