Luke Ayling is reportedly attracting interest from Middlesbrough after falling down the Leeds United pecking order

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Evening Post chief sports writer Graham Smyth believes Leeds United should keep Luke Ayling for his experience in the Championship promotion race. Reports have suggested Middlesbrough are keen on signing the long-serving defender. Ayling has not started a Championship fixture since October 4 due to injuries and Daniel Farke preferring alternative options.

Djed Spence has started in recent weeks but Archie Gray was also deployed as a makeshift right-back earlier in the campaign. Ayling’s fall down the pecking order comes just months after being a Premier League regular for the Whites.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old had been a stalwart for Leeds since arriving from Bristol City in 2016. Almost 300 appearances makes him a firm fans’ favourite but Father Time remains undefeated and he is now rumoured to be heading for an exit.

However, our chief correspondent Smyth has urged Leeds chiefs to reconsider allowing Ayling to leave this month. On the Inside Elland Road podcast, Smyth claimed the defender’s experience could prove vital, having already been part of a United squad which achieved promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.

“My concern if Ayling were to leave (would be) do they have voices and the right leadership in the changing room,” he said. “Yes, you’ve still got (Liam) Cooper and (Stuart) Dallas around the squad but, in terms of players who are in the matchday squad, in the dressing room, in the trenches and have been through it, there’s not many.