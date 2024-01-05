'My concern' - Graham Smyth gives Leeds United Luke Ayling transfer verdict
Luke Ayling is reportedly attracting interest from Middlesbrough after falling down the Leeds United pecking order
Yorkshire Evening Post chief sports writer Graham Smyth believes Leeds United should keep Luke Ayling for his experience in the Championship promotion race. Reports have suggested Middlesbrough are keen on signing the long-serving defender. Ayling has not started a Championship fixture since October 4 due to injuries and Daniel Farke preferring alternative options.
Djed Spence has started in recent weeks but Archie Gray was also deployed as a makeshift right-back earlier in the campaign. Ayling’s fall down the pecking order comes just months after being a Premier League regular for the Whites.
The 32-year-old had been a stalwart for Leeds since arriving from Bristol City in 2016. Almost 300 appearances makes him a firm fans’ favourite but Father Time remains undefeated and he is now rumoured to be heading for an exit.
However, our chief correspondent Smyth has urged Leeds chiefs to reconsider allowing Ayling to leave this month. On the Inside Elland Road podcast, Smyth claimed the defender’s experience could prove vital, having already been part of a United squad which achieved promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.
“My concern if Ayling were to leave (would be) do they have voices and the right leadership in the changing room,” he said. “Yes, you’ve still got (Liam) Cooper and (Stuart) Dallas around the squad but, in terms of players who are in the matchday squad, in the dressing room, in the trenches and have been through it, there’s not many.
“If you’re going to be selfish as a club, then yes (he’s worth keeping around). It’s definitely a consideration that should be discussed by Leeds before giving the green light. It is a young squad, that’s my only concern.”