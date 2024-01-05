Newcastle United sent 'good chance' transfer update over ex-Leeds United star amid 'conversations'
Newcastle United have been tipped to sign a former Leeds United midfielder during the January transfer window amid Sandro Tonali's absence.
Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this winter, but a move may not be on the cards after all. The Magpies find themselves in need of a holding midfielder after pricey summer signing Sandro Tonali was suspended for the rest of the season and then some.
Though, Newcastle are still having to tread carefully due to Financial Fair Play rules, and they know they may have to rely on loan deals to strengthen this month. Fortunately, there are players out there who are available on loan, and one of them is former Whites favourite and current Manchester City and England star Phillips.
The holding midfielder has struggled for starts since moving to City at the start of last season, and he is likely to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan, with Pep Guardiola already admitting as much. Newcastle have been heavily linked given the Tonali-shaped hole they have in their midfield.
But with Juventus looking to wrap up a deal, The Athletic's David Ornstein believes Phillips' head is already turned towards a move abroad. He said in his latest Q and A: "His preference is to go abroad, but nothing has been decided yet. Juventus approached Manchester City a while back and conversations continue. The issue here is whether Massimiliano Allegri wants to take Phillips. Newcastle haven’t moved yet.
"Perhaps that changes later in the window, but it will depend on the return dates of their injured players. There’s a good chance they don’t move for him at all. Crystal Palace are among the other clubs to have enquired, but no developments there. The reported Paris Saint-Germain interest is not accurate, as I understand it.”
The update comes after Eddie Howe himself suggested a midfielder signing is unlikely this month. The Magpies boss said recently when asked if he wanted to sign another midfielder: "No, that is not where my mind is at. We recruited a midfield player in the summer to give us competition for places in that area.
"Unfortunately we have lost him for a period of time so that is something that we could not necessarily control. As I say, regarding FFP being a big part of our January and our future because it's not going away. FFP is going to be here for a long, long time. We have to try to navigate that and be very careful with what we do."