Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this winter, but a move may not be on the cards after all. The Magpies find themselves in need of a holding midfielder after pricey summer signing Sandro Tonali was suspended for the rest of the season and then some.

Though, Newcastle are still having to tread carefully due to Financial Fair Play rules, and they know they may have to rely on loan deals to strengthen this month. Fortunately, there are players out there who are available on loan, and one of them is former Whites favourite and current Manchester City and England star Phillips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holding midfielder has struggled for starts since moving to City at the start of last season, and he is likely to leave the Etihad Stadium on loan, with Pep Guardiola already admitting as much. Newcastle have been heavily linked given the Tonali-shaped hole they have in their midfield.

But with Juventus looking to wrap up a deal, The Athletic's David Ornstein believes Phillips' head is already turned towards a move abroad. He said in his latest Q and A: "His preference is to go abroad, but nothing has been decided yet. Juventus approached Manchester City a while back and conversations continue. The issue here is whether Massimiliano Allegri wants to take Phillips. Newcastle haven’t moved yet.

"Perhaps that changes later in the window, but it will depend on the return dates of their injured players. There’s a good chance they don’t move for him at all. Crystal Palace are among the other clubs to have enquired, but no developments there. The reported Paris Saint-Germain interest is not accurate, as I understand it.”

The update comes after Eddie Howe himself suggested a midfielder signing is unlikely this month. The Magpies boss said recently when asked if he wanted to sign another midfielder: "No, that is not where my mind is at. We recruited a midfield player in the summer to give us competition for places in that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad