Sixteen-year-old Luke Littler has become one of the most talked about names in sport and the darts sensation will play in Leeds this year.

Watched by a record audience of more than 4.8m people on Sky Sports, Littler was beaten to the title by Leeds United fan Luke Humphries in Wednesday’s decider, after becoming the youngest player to appear in a world final. Already the world youth champion, he will get a chance for revenge in the 2024 Premier League, when eight of the planet’s best players will battle it out over 17 weekly tournaments.

Leeds has become a key venue on the Premier League calendar and big stage darts will be back at the city’s FD Arena on Thursday, May 9, the 15th week of the event. Fixtures have yet to be announced, but Humphries, the new world number one, will have the home support behind him after pledging to wear a special Leeds United-themed kit on the big night.

Humphries will make his highly-anticipated Premier League debut this year following his sensational run of form in recent months which also included victory in the World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals.

The Premier League will remain in Yorkshire eight days later, for the final weekly round at Sheffield Arena. Each league night comprises quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs. The top four players after 16 weeks will progress to the play-offs in London on May 23.

Reigning champion Michael Van Gerwen is chasing a record-extending eighth Premier League crown. Fellow former world champions Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross are also in the eight-player field, alongside World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall.