Leeds United climbed into the Championship automatic promotion spots with victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night before results elsewhere saw them maintain a top-two spot on a huge weekend. Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto scored either side of half-time for the Whites at Hillsborough, with another strong defensive display rewarded with a 10th clean sheet of 2024.

Leeds fans were able to relax on Saturday and watched on as Ipswich blew a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Cardiff City in added-time, while Leicester City drew 2-2 at Hull City on another frustrating day for the league leaders. It's been a weekend in which results have gone the way of Daniel Farke's men and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories in the aftermath.

Millwall warning

Millwall manager Neil Harris insists his side can go to Elland Road with a little more 'freedom' after a good run of results has helped them pull away from immediate relegation trouble. The Lions won 1-0 at home to Birmingham City on Saturday, their third in a four-game unbeaten run since Harris was appointed.

The 46-year-old took over in February with Millwall in deep trouble of dropping into League One but they are now six places and five points clear of the bottom three. And Harris believes the easing of pressure should allow his side to turn up and play on Sunday.

“It is a nicer cushion to have, isn’t it? It gives us a little bit of freedom going to Elland Road next week. Today was about getting the next win as quickly as we can. I honestly thought driving in today that the next victory was pivotal in our season. Now we have that, I’m thinking about the next one! Ultimately I can only focus on one game at a time. But we have earned the right – 10 points from four games – to build that little bit of a bridge.”

Ampadu 'fortunate'

Former Leeds defender Jon Newsome has suggested Ethan Ampadu was 'fortunate' not to receive a second yellow during Friday's win at Wednesday. Ampadu was awarded Player of the Match at Hillsborough, following another outstanding defensive performance alongside Joe Rodon.

The 23-year-old was booked in the first-half for a foul on Ike Ugbo and committed another foul close to full-time, with referee Sam Allison choosing to play advantage. He evidently didn't deem the offence enough for a second yellow but Newsome believes it could have gone against Leeds.