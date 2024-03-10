Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clinton Morrison believes Leeds United's Ethan Ampadu possesses the potential to reach 'wherever he wants' in the game, as he continues to lead by example at Elland Road. The 23-year-old has been a picture of consistency since joining Leeds from Chelsea in the summer, starting every Championship fixture the club have played so far and playing a key role.

The Wales international started the season in midfield, where he picked up plenty of plaudits for his dominant and eye catching performances. However, following the injury to Pascal Struijk, he has spent the last couple of months in the backline playing alongside his compatriot Joe Rodon at the heart of defence.

It's a position Ampadu is more than accustomed to, having played it during a number of loan spells in the past, but his performances have helped Leeds to keep eight clean sheets in their last 11 games. Just three goals have been conceded in that time, too, with the Whites making a strong push for promotion in the second half of the season.

With Liam Cooper struggling for minutes, Ampadu has also taken the captain's armband in Struijk's absence, and Morrison believes such responsibility suits him down to the ground.

"I played with him at Exeter, he came and trained when he was still at school," Morrison said on Sky Sports about Ampadu. “Let me tell you, outstanding player."

"I looked at him and said this guy can go wherever he wants to be. He likes to play in holding midfield or he can play centre-half like he’s doing right now. He started the season with Leeds playing centre midfield and he was playing ever so well, but the best thing for him when he was at Chelsea was to go down and play at Leeds where he can play week in, week out, and that's what he is doing.

"He's still young, 23, he is an exceptional player. He is the captain there now and he leads by example.

"The partnership with him and Rodon is outstanding and it helps that they're international teammates as well. He's a young guy but he's so mature for his age.