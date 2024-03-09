Former Leeds United boss departs latest job after one month in charge
Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Warnock has stepped aside as interim boss of Aberdeen after just over one month in charge.
Warnock, 75, was appointed as Aberdeen manager until the end of the current season at the start of last month but has now departed following Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter final victory at home to Kilmarnock.
In a statement released on Aberdeen's official website, chairman Dave Cormack said: “The club would like to thank both Neil and Ronnie Jepson for their efforts. With the search for a new manager at an advanced stage, Peter Leven will assume control of all first team matters until the process is concluded.”
Warnock added: “I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave and the Board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment.
“It goes without saying that I had hoped I could’ve collected a few more league wins along the way, but I am also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup semi final. I hope they can now go on and lift the trophy.
“Ronnie and I can’t thank the fans enough for their support while we’ve been here and we wish the club and the supporters all the very best for the remainder of the season and for the future.”