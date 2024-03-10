Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kalvin Phillips is leaving no stone unturned as he strives to hit the standards he set while playing at Leeds United. After a difficult spell at Man City, Phillips joined West Ham United in the January transfer window in the hope of finding some traction in his career once more.

His start to life in east London was nothing short of disastrous, though, as the midfielder committed costly errors in his first two appearances before being sent off at Nottingham Forest last month.

However, Moyes believes the midfielder, who came off the bench last time out against Everton, has started to turn a corner and, ahead of West Ham's Premier League clash with Burnley at the London Stadium, he is keen to see him continue to rediscover his best form.

"He doesn't need to improve, he just needed game time and he's still going for that" said Moyes. "I think sometimes that takes a bit of time. You look at any of the players when they come back from pre-season, it takes time to get their game practice in and they feel much better.

"Kalvin I'm sure will improve with the more game time he gets and he's showing that at the moment, the last couple of games we've seen small pieces of it but he's done well. I don't want to take any credit because he worked for the greatest manager in the world, all we can do is hopefully bring him along. We want him to get back to playing at the level everyone has seen him play for England in recent seasons.