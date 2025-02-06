Leeds United welcome their Championship rivals to Elland Road for the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

Millwall look set to be boosted by the return of winger Femi Azeez for this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round trip to Leeds United.

The 23-year-old has not featured for Millwall since limping off during their previous FA Cup game, a 3-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge early last month. Manager Alex Neil was hoping to have his winger available much sooner but he has now missed five league games.

The Lions had been down to the bare bones in attack, with winger Aidomo Emakhu and striker Josh Coburn also absent for an extended period. The aforementioned pair returned to the grass earlier this week but having taken part in full team training, Azeez will most likely be available when his side head to Elland Road on Saturday.

“Femi will train today – and he is in full training now,” Neil told the South London Press. “Aidomo is not far away. He will do part of the session and drop out. Ryan Leonard will be back at the end of March.

“Josh Coburn is back on the grass. He’s taking part in the first part of the session today. We have a few bodies coming back. Hutch [Shaun Hutchinson] won’t be far away. I imagine he will start doing a little bit on the grass, but not with the team.”

Leeds vs Millwall team news

Millwall all of a sudden have enviable depth in attacking areas, with Azeez’s return to fitness coming after the arrival of several forwards during the January transfer window. Aaron Connolly and Luke Cundle both opened their Lions accounts during Saturday's 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers, with Ajay Matthews, Camiel Neghil, Benicio Baker and Zak Lovelace all chomping at the bit.

Neil went close to full strength for the previous round’s 3-0 win over Vanarama National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge, a suggestion he will do similar at Elland Road this weekend. It remains to be seen what kind of team Daniel Farke might pick, but he did rotate during last month’s third-round win over Harrogate Town.

The Leeds boss is due to speak with the media at 4pm today (Thursday), less than 24 hours after his side dispatched Coventry City to go five points clear at the top of the Championship. The press conference should provide some idea as to how strong he plans to go for the cup clash.

The presence of League Two opposition last month allowed the likes of Karl Darlow, Isaac Schmidt, Josuha Guilavogui and Mateo Joseph to come in from the off while Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev both returned from lengthy injuries. Leeds can boast a virtually clean bill of health going into the all-Championship cup clash, with Patrick Bamford the only absentee during Wednesday’s 2-0 win at the CBS Arena.