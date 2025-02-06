The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Wednesday night’s comfortable 2-0 win at Coventry City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United put the pressure back on their Championship title rivals with yet another win that maintained top spot and a five-point lead. First half goals from Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle were enough to see Coventry City off, though wastefulness and the heroics of Sky Blues keeper Oliver Dovin saved Frank Lampard's side from the kind of scoreline suffered by Cardiff City at the weekend. The Whites are now 14 games unbeaten in all competitions. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Joe Rodon

This game got away from Leeds in a physical sense last season but not so this time. Rodon came out on top of his individual battle with Ellis Simms but played some nice football too when the chance arose. The centre-back is in a real purple patch at the minute

Illan Meslier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of his clean sheets have been earned without the keeper really being needed but not so this one. He had two saves to make in the second half, two vital saves and both were excellent. There was also a bit of quick thinking and a long, accurate throw that sent James away to create a chance.

Bad day

Frank Lampard

Coventry City rolled into this one with four straight wins but they played a big part in their own downfall in this one, assisting a team who need no assistance in scoring goals. Some of the decisions from the Sky Blues in possession and some of the execution was so poor and they had their goalkeeper and Leeds wastefulness to thank that it didn't become a rout.

Brenden Aaronson

The effort is always there, he covers miles and he causes real problems for teams but this was one of those occasions when his work in the final third, at the final moment let him down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off-camera moments

Ethan Ampadu walking out of the tunnel, signing an autograph for the Leeds mascot who was visibly freezing. Ampadu walked towards the centre circle and then thought better of it, doubled back, gently chastised the club's media department and then informed everyone he was going to fetch the youngster another top to wear.

Junior Firpo applauding in approval as Joel Piroe curled home a beauty of a finish during shooting practise in the warm-up.

Joe Rodon offering the benefit of his wisdom to Ilia Gruev as the starting outfield players prepared to do their final warm-up sprints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke reacting angrily to a slightly loose pass from Gruev that asked Ampadu to get into a physical duel that he otherwise wouldn't have needed to go into. The manager spent the next minute instructing Gruev on where the ball should have gone.

Rodon jumping in the air in frustration as his pass to Bogle was allowed to run under the right-back's boot. The Welshman was then signalling to defensive partner Ampadu that he should have gone for a ball over the top instead of a risky pass down the middle that got cut out.

Joel Latibeaudiere yelling 'you're so bad at your job' into the face of referee Dean Whitestone as he failed to force Piroe to go off via the shortest route as he was replaced late on.

Solomon forcing Ampadu to come away from Latibeaudiere as they exchanged words on the pitch at full-time.

The Leeds fans provoking a reaction from Frank Lampard as they goaded him after the win.