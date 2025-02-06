Don’t want to get all the praise for this, the praise goes to the players. My attitude in general on the mid and long term is you get what you’re willing to invest. One of my principles is the players should work professional and have outstanding fitness levels. We want to train smart and also modern, take care for recovery of the players, don’t take any risk in terms of injuries but we want to improve and train hard. If you have this, in the mid and long term it pays off. You can show this consistency in the long-term, especially in the second half of the season. To work methodically is also good, we try to improve the squad every week, the longer we have with the team to work they should improve in what they’re doing. It was quite often the second season in charge was better season. In lower tiers in Germany, I overtook a team battling relegation, then second season finish runners-up. It was a bit trickier this summer break, we had many key positions many changes, bit more difficult to build on a [foundation] of this season. Players like Georgi, Cree, Archie, Glen left and we had to replace them. I think if you see players growing like Rodon for example, they’ve made another step this season. Our claim is to try and improve the squad, it doesn’t happen overnight. In the end it’s not the idea, all the credit goes to the players. If they are at home and don’t work and live professional, it will still not pay off. This is what we try to do and the way we play is like we try to exhaust opponents, dominate and control the game, being smart what we’re doing on the ball, good balance speeding up the game, high-intensity football and to calm down and get your rest in possession. I think the approach we have to dominate the ball, exhaust opponent, quite often pays off during a game, when we have exhausted the opponent from 50, 60, 70 minute but also throughout the season. One one hand it’s a theoretical approach but all credit goes to my players and staff.