Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Coventry City as star man scores 9/10 and seven get 8s, one 4

Joel Piroe's 13th goal of the season after a brilliant Manor Solomon assist put the Whites 1-0 up after just 17 minutes before Jayden Bogle cashed in on a huge error from Sky Blues keeper Oliver Dovin to double his side's lead with 26 minutes on the clock.

Bogle netted after a superb solo run from the halfway line into the Coventry box and then took full advantage from a Dovin gift as the Sky Blues keeper spilled the ball back into his path.

A dominant Whites had a host of

The victory took Leeds five points clear of both second-placed Burnley and third-placed Sheffield United although the Blades now have a game in hand which will present itself through Saturday afternoon's hosting of Portsmouth as Leeds host Millwall in the FA Cup.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores.

Illan Meslier 8 - Protected really well by his defence until the second half when he made a tremendous save from Simms and another from point-blank range late on. Created a chance for James with a long throw.

Jayden Bogle 8 - Drove Leeds forward all night, covered a huge distance and got himself a vital goal.

Joe Rodon 9 - Won his individual battle with Simms, which was key. Was there with recovery runs, clearances and headers. Dealt with the ball well too.

Ethan Ampadu 8 - Defended really well. Choice of pass wasn't always perfect but brought physicality where it was needed. Swept up a few situations.

Junior Firpo 8 - Good going forward, some lovely passes but had plenty of defending to do and some aerial battles to win.