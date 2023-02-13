The leading 15 alternatives to Alfred Schreuder for Leeds United manager's job and new names

Leeds United are still yet to appoint a new head coach and there is a strong view on who the Whites will opt for but still with a whole host of possible alternatives.

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch as head coach following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left the Whites fourth-bottom and only outside of the Premier League’s relegation zone on goal difference.

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is currently heading up a caretaker management team which also includes Marsch’s former assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo. Leeds bagged a 2-2 draw at Wednesday night’s hosts Manchester United and Skubala’s team again took charge of Sunday’s return fixture against the Red Devils which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder was present at Elland Road on Sunday, leading to intense speculation that he could be the next Leeds head coach. Here, in ascending order, we run through the first 16 in the betting for next permanent Leeds United manager with the best available odds as of Monday lunchtime.

