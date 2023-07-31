Glen Kamara, who Leeds United are keen on bringing to Elland Road this summer, is now training by himself at Rangers as his exit from the club becomes more likely. The midfielder still has two years left on his current contract but he is headed for the door this transfer window amid plenty of interest from rival clubs.

The Whites are actually in pole position to sign Kamara and the two are in “advanced talks” over finalising a move worth £5 million, according to Football Insider. If the clubs get the deal over the line, Leeds will have beaten a huge amount of competition. Up to 10 clubs have registered their interest in Kamara this summer but Daniel Farke looks the most likely to get his man.

Rangers boss Michael Beale recently confirmed that the Finland international is no longer training with the rest of the team as talks continue over his imminent departure. However, he has stressed that there is no friction between him and Kamara.

“He’s training in isolation at the moment, not with the group, trying to get himself up to speed. There’s a lot in the background with Glen as well, with different enquiries and him talking to different people,” he said (via Daily Record).

“So it’s best that he’s to the side of the group. I’ve got no issues with him on a personal level. It’s a conversation we had a good few months ago.”