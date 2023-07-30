Leeds United join ‘chase’ for Burnley promotion winner as price tag is outlined

Leeds United have made goalkeeper Karl Darlow their latest summer signing after his arrival from Newcastle United. The 32-year-old, who has played for Nottingham Forest in the past, will compete for the number one spot at Elland Road.

He had an impressive loan spell at Hull City last term. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the Whites...

Defender eyed

Leeds have joined the ‘chase’ to sign Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer along with West Ham and Luton Town, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The England youth international, who is 21-year-old, spent last season on loan at Burnley and helped the Clarets win the Championship title under Vincent Kompany, making 35 appearances in all competitions.

The Stockport-born man has been on the books at the Etihad Stadium for his whole career to date and has made eight first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side. He has also gained experience from other loan spells away from the Premier League champions at Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht and Stoke City in the past and he weighs up his next move.

Striker latest

Leeds are one of a few clubs who have been linked with Swansea City striker Joel Piroe this summer. As detailed in a report by WalesOnline, the Swans want £15million plus for their most prized asset, with Leicester City, Southampton, Everton and Atalanta mentioned as other interested parties.