Middlesbrough new boy from Manchester City could make debut against Leeds United

Middlesbrough new boy Micah Hamilton.

Leeds United are in Carabao Cup first round action at Elland Road

Middlesbrough could hand a debut to new signing Micah Hamilton against Leeds United this evening. The Whites welcome Michael Carrick’s side to Elland Road in an all-Championship clash in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The hosts head into the match on the back of their 3-3 draw against Portsmouth on home soil last time out in their first game of the new 2024/25 season. Brenden Aaronson scored a late equaliser for Daniel Farke’s men.

Middlesbrough won 1-0 against Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium to begin the campaign with three points in front of thier own fans. Striker Emmanuel Latte-Latth scored their winner from the penalty spot in the first-half.

Hamilton, who is 20-years-old, could feature for the first time for Boro against Leeds. He joined them last week from Manchester City and penned four-year deal. Carrick has said, as per the The Northern Echo: “Micah will be involved. We’re still managing him and settling him in. He’s been at Man City since he was six, so it’s a big change moving up here.

“He’s had a stop-start couple of weeks really as well, having been away (in the United States with Man City) and therefore not training much last week. We’ll be careful and manage him right, but certainly, he’ll be involved and it’s good to have him. Hopefully, we can get him on the pitch.”

He added: “I think the beauty of Micah, and most of the players across the forward line, is that they can play two or three different roles. Micah can play left or right no problem. He can play as a ten.

“I’m not going to pigeonhole him at this stage, but I think the obvious one this early will be playing off the right, although really, I don’t just see him in that role. Again, we want to be patient and help him settle in because it’s a big change for him coming here. I think we’ll see him develop as the season goes. But, like a number of the players, I certainly wouldn’t put him down for just one spot.”

The youngster joined City at the age of nine and rose up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the Premier League champions at various different youth levels.

Hamilton trained with Pep Guardiola’s first-team on a number of occasions and made their senior squad a handful of times too. He was handed his debut in December 2023 in a Champions League clash away at Red Star Belgrade.

It remains to be seen what sort of side Middlesbrough will put out against Leeds. Carrick may see the tie as an opportunity to give new signings like Hamilton the chance to get some minutes, as well as some fringe players.

As for Farke’s side, they may want to do the same. The Whites are back in league action this weekend with an away trip to the Hawthorns to lock horns with West Brom, who won 3-1 away at QPR last Saturday.