Owen Beck is the subject of interest from Leeds United | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Leeds United are considering a move for a relative of former Whites forward Ian Rush

Leeds United will be targeting their first win of the 2024/25 season when they take on Championship rivals Middlesbrough in the first round of the English League Cup.

The Whites fought back from behind on three separate occasions to earn a 3-3 draw in their Championship opener newly promoted Portsmouth last time out with goals from Pascal Struijk, Willy Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson getting on the score sheet.

That game saw three of the club’s summer signings get on the pitch for the first time, including Joe Rodon, making his second debut alongside Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle. Leeds fans are desperate to see further reinforcements in the coming weeks and one of the priority areas for improvement at this time is understood to be the left back area.

One star that has caught the attention of Whites boss Farke in recent months, is believed to be Liverpool youngster Owen Beck. The 22-year-old is a product of the Reds academy, who joined the club from Stoke City when he was just 13-years-old after also training briefly at Tranmere Rovers. He signed his first professional contract in 2020 and penned a long-term extension until the summer of 2026 just a year later.

Beck is highly rated in the Liverpool setup and made his full competitive debut in a League Cup victory over Preston in 2021. However, early loan spells at F.C. Famalicão in Portugal and Bolton in League One were unsuccessful as he managed a combined five appearances in both stints.

However, the Welsh youngster enjoyed a sensational breakout campaign last year with Dundee which saw him make 25 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, registering two goals and four assists in the process.

Beck was a fan favourite at Dens Park and his form earned him a place in last term’s Premiership Team of the Season. The young full back’s form during the last 12 months has made him a loan target for both Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers, according to Liverpool reporter DaveOCKOP, who also understands that Celtic are interested in lining up a £3m bid to sign the youngster on a permanent basis.

The Wales U21 youngster would arrive as a familiar face to fellow countrymen Ethan Ampadu, Joe Roden and Daniel James, who all represent The Dragons at international level.

Beck is the great-nephew of Liverpool icon and former Whites forward Ian Rush. The prolific Wales forward ended his eight-year stay at Liverpool to complete a move to Leeds during the latter stages of his career in the 1996/97 season. Rush managed just three goals in 36 Premier League appearances before departing to Newcastle United 12 months later.