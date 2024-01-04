Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for out of favour Leeds United defender Luke Ayling

Michael Carrick insists Middlesbrough are looking to add to their squad this month amid reports of their interest in Leeds United’s Luke Ayling. According to Sky Sports, Middlesbrough are keen on signing Ayling this month the Whites vice-captain struggling for game time and entering the final few months of his Elland Road contract.

Despite playing a key role under Daniel Farke earlier in the season, Ayling has fallen down the pecking order over the last couple of months and hasn’t featured at any level since the start of November. Archie Gray and Djed Spence have been favoured at right-back over the 32-year-old and as it stands, it’s hard to see a route back into the picture for the veteran.

Game time could be the motivating factor behind any move for Ayling, then, should an offer be made, of course, and the opportunity to link up with Carrick’s Boro could appeal. Carrick, though, is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the transfer window, it seems.

The Riverside boss went as far as to say Boro are striving to make additions this month, but he also hinted that any business would likely come later in the window.

“Yeah, well we're always looking to add, every club is,” Carrick said in today’s press conference ahead of the club’s FA Cup third round clash with Aston Villa. “It's not always easy at this time of year but we're always trying to improve.

“There is the balance of not a knee-jerk, just because someone is out for a couple of weeks just to get someone in. The bigger picture doesn't always fit in. The fact we've got players coming back, numbers-wise we should be a lot stronger in the coming weeks. We’ll see how January develops.”

