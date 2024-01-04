Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says he will be relentless in keeping Georginio Rutter on the right side of 'fine margins' when it comes to entertainment and respect.

The French forward brought cheers from the Elland Road crowd and ensured he would take centre stage in the post-game highlight reels with a fancy bit of skill in the first half. The scoreline was just 1-0 in the home side's favour when Rutter controlled the ball right on the touchline with a flick of his boot behind his standing leg. Not everyone joined in with the cheering in the West Stand, however. Farke temporarily lost his composure, failing to hide his irritation with his striker, who has previously been spoken to by the manager about ensuring to be respectful of opponents.

Asked how he could help Rutter to develop good habits without removing the joy from the youngster's game, Farke responded: "Relentless talking and explaining." He went on: "I liked with the first goal and then the second goal, our confidence was back, we were enjoying ourselves, enjoying our football and I want my players to enjoy what we're doing. We should also entertain supporters and Georgi is the type of player you want to come and see performing at the stadium. It's fine margins to make sure you don't embarrass the opponent, I want my players also make sure we're respectful, respect the situation Birmingham are in and always show class, without unnecessary things to fool the opponent just because we're in a good mood."

Farke's main issue with what Rutter did is that it could backfire on him if the opposition decide to take umbrage. Earlier on in the season Farke went onto the Elland Road pitch at full-time to have a chat with Rutter about flicks and tricks and how they could be perceived as disrespectful, although on that occasion he insisted he had no sense that the 21-year-old had crossed the line. Rutter has been a vital cog in the attacking wheel for Leeds this season, scoring four goals, setting up nine and creating a host of chances, so the manager's desire to keep him out of harm's way is understandable.

"I think such a trick is nice for the supporters but if it doesn't make sense in the game and you can stop the ball in the proper way, do this, in order not to provoke the opponent to be there with a heavy foul against him or something like this," Farke added. "This is what we can provoke sometimes. Yes he has the ability to do this but to entertain with magic touches he should leave this to his manager."