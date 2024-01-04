Peterborough United v Leeds United injury news as 4 out and 6 doubts
All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Peterborough United ahead of Staurday's FA Cup clash.
Leeds United are back in action on Saturday as they turn their attention to the FA Cup third round. The Whites take on League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough United away from home, and they will have to put in a solid performance to avoid an upset, given Posh are the leading scorers in League One.
The Whites will still prioritise their Championship promotion push, though, and that likely means keeping some players at risk of injury out of action. With that in mind, we have rounded up the injury latest surrounding both teams as Saturday's clash approaches. Take a look below.