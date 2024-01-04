Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Peterborough United v Leeds United injury news as 4 out and 6 doubts

All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Peterborough United ahead of Staurday's FA Cup clash.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:54 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:12 GMT

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday as they turn their attention to the FA Cup third round. The Whites take on League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough United away from home, and they will have to put in a solid performance to avoid an upset, given Posh are the leading scorers in League One.

The Whites will still prioritise their Championship promotion push, though, and that likely means keeping some players at risk of injury out of action. With that in mind, we have rounded up the injury latest surrounding both teams as Saturday's clash approaches. Take a look below.

Crichlow is a doubt for this one.

1. Romoney Crichlow - Doubt

Crichlow is a doubt for this one.

Mothersille has an injury and will be a question mark here.

2. Malik Mothersille - Doubt

Mothersille has an injury and will be a question mark here.

3. Nicholas Bilokapic - Out

Posh will be without their starting goalkeeper this weekend.

3. Nicholas Bilokapic - Out

Posh will be without their starting goalkeeper this weekend.

Meslier will save the last of his three-game suspension here.

4. Illan Meslier - Out (Suspended)

Meslier will save the last of his three-game suspension here.

5. Pascal Struijk - Doubt

Farke has said: "He's not back in team training. He will also see a specialist during this week but I expect to have him back definitely for the next league game. It will be a close call for the FA Cup game. We won't take any risk with him to be honest but I expect to have him back and hope to have him back at least for the next league game."

5. Pascal Struijk - Doubt

Farke has said: “He's not back in team training. He will also see a specialist during this week but I expect to have him back definitely for the next league game. It will be a close call for the FA Cup game. We won't take any risk with him to be honest but I expect to have him back and hope to have him back at least for the next league game."

6. Sam Byram - Out

Byram will miss this one through a hamstring injury.

6. Sam Byram - Out

Byram will miss this one through a hamstring injury.

