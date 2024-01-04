Leeds United's newest famous fan reacts to Prime Minister statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Die-hard Leeds United fan Luke Humphries was crowned champion of the PDC World Darts Championship on Wednesday night after a thrilling 7-4 battle against teenage sensation Luke Littler.

The Warrington-born Littler is the youngest ever player to reach the world final and has become a firm fan favourite after taking the stage by storm. But while the 16-year-old has won the hearts of Alexandra Palace, Humphries has had the backing of Elland Road in the lead up to his maiden world title.

The new world number one paid a visit to the ground earlier in the season and met Daniel Farke for the first time. Humphries, nicknamed 'Cool Hand' when standing at the oche, was pleasantly surprised to learn that the Leeds boss and his son are big darts fans and Farke even asked for a photo with him during his Elland Road visit.

Humphries admitted it was a 'surreal moment' and that Farke also stressed Leeds would 'sort out' anything he might need from the club. The official club Twitter account also posted a message of good luck ahead of the final, and of course celebrated the 28-year-old's triumph following the nail-biting final as well.

"January 3rd, remember the date! Congratulations to @lukeh180 on becoming @OfficialPDC World Champion!" Leeds posted.

The final between Humphries and Littler attracted a staggering 3.75 million viewers on the night, becoming Sky Sports' largest non-football audience for a single event. After his triumph, the praise poured in for Cool Hand Luke from up and down the country, including 10 Downing Street.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Humphries on Twitter and the new world champion sent over his thanks in response, and extended it to all who have backed his journey so far. However, shortly after posting, Humphries deleted his post.