Mark Lawrenson reveals intriguing Leeds United scoreline prediction ahead of Southampton clash

The two sides have both made sluggish starts to the season, but the densely-stratified nature of the table means either side could find themselves in the top half of the table within a couple of weeks if they can find some form.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport ahead of the game, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson turned his attention to Leeds' clash against the Saints, and tipped Marcelo Bielsa's men to pick up a 2-0 win on the road.

Expanding on his prediction, Lawro claimed: “Southampton were doing pretty well against Chelsea until James Ward-Prowse was sent off.

Mark Lawrenson reveals Leeds United scoreline prediction ahead of Southampton clash

“What frustrated me most about that decision is that VAR instructed the referee to go and watch it again, and he was shown replays in slow motion, which is just ridiculous. How can you judge how dangerous a tackle is if you don't see it in real time? Slow any challenge down and it looks awful.

“The end result was another defeat for Saints, who are still without a win after seven games. I don't fancy their chances much here, either, especially if Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is back from the calf injury that ruled him out of England duty.”