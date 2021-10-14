The Saints boss has received two separate charges over his comments about video assistant referee Mike Dean following the dismissal of Saints captain James Ward-Prowse in the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea before the October international break.

Ward-Prowse was initially booked by referee Martin Atkinson for a late tackle on Jorginho but the yellow card was upgraded to a red after Dean told his colleague to review the incident on his monitor.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that comments made by the manager during two post-match interviews constitute improper conduct in that they questioned the integrity of the VAR match official and/or implied bias and/or bring the game into disrepute."

FA CHARGES: For Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, above, on the back of the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea, pictured, before the October international break. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Hasenhuttl has been charged with two breaches of Rule E3 and has until Tuesday to respond.

