The situation surrounding the acquisition of Newcastle, the analysis around the acquisition of Newcastle, hasn’t got any novelties. Everything that you can signal out, and I am not saying in favour because there are some positive things but all the negative things that are being said, they have two big ways of being observed. First of all that they have already happened and they are happening right now and second of all that there are rules that are established to avoid the damaging consequences that an operation of this type can have. That is to say that my opinion, has no importance. When we are talking about something that repeats itself and we are talking about something that the negative consequences, that there are rules that prevent these negative consequences. So what should be analysed, the media that illustrate to the public and those who administer to the industry that protect it, what should be analysed is what I just said, what is allowed and what is prevented, what is prevented is actually prevented and if the rules that prevent the negative consequences are being applied so you have answers to everything I have just said ands you have answers that are not discussable. because any response that you have will be linked to the rules that are above all of these questions. As a result, I consider that it makes no sense to manifest because you should have an opinion - I think - that fist of all corresponds. This not a case where I correspond and give my opinion and second of all when there is a space in the rules to make a contribution from my optic for the design of the rules, but none of this is happening. There is rules and realities that are already implemented, from there on it makes no sense for me to have an opinion.”