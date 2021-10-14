Raphinha is in action with Brazil in the small hours of Friday morning and according to reports emerging from Tite's camp this week, the Leeds man is set for his first start in the World Cup Qualifier against Uruguay.

At the start of the international break Leeds were confident they would have their star man available for Southampton on Saturday afternoon but Bielsa says his involvement will depend on many factors.

"There is no doubt that it's a short turnaround [between the games]," he said.

"The options he has to participate in the game on Saturday depends on whether he plays this final game tonight, how many minutes he plays, how he finishes the game after participating in it, how efficient his rest in the next 36 hours is, considering that a third of those hours he will spend on a flight and if there is any risk that fatigue could cause injuries then we won't risk it. There are so many aspects to consider that I can't offer you any certainty either way."

As for his players struggling with injury, Bamford's ankle injury sustained at Newcastle United is yet to clear up completely but Phillips is in with a chance. The midfielder was unable to link up with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad due to a calf niggle he sustained against Watford in the 1-0 Elland Road victory.

“Bamford won’t play and Kalvin has chances of being able to do so," said Bielsa.

'[Bamford has a problem in his ankle and his recovery is subject to the evolution of the inury. The evolution we have is day to day.

TIGHT TURNAROUND - Raphinha will play for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning so his participation against Southampton on Saturday depends on many factors says Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"[On Phillips] we will decide today, tomorrow and Saturday."

Robin Koch has been missing since the first game of the season against Manchester United, having picked up a complex pelvic injury that Bielsa previously described as 'rebellious' and will now require surgery.

"Koch is in the US where is going to undergo a simple procedure to solve the problem in his pubis," said the head coach of his German international defender.

Luke Ayling, who had a minor clean up operation to deal with a knee injury he sustained at Newcastle, is at the halfway stage of his recovery according to Bielsa, but Adam Forshaw is available once again after a niggle picked up after the Carabao Cup clash at Fulham cleared up.

Stuart Dallas is fit again and available for the weekend's Premier League return. The midfielder limped out of Leeds' last game against Watford but still joined up with Northern Ireland for their World Cup Qualifiers, albeit dropping to the bench in midweek and only coming on as a second half substitute.