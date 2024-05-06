Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marcelo Bielsa has never conformed to the usual way of doing things and now looks set to call-up an amateur play to his Uruguay squad.

Amateur forward Walter Dominguez, who currently plays for semi-professional side Juventud de Soriano, is reportedly set to be part of the Uruguay squad for their upcoming international fixture later this month. The 24-year-old has scored an incredible 38 goals in 19 games this season and seemingly caught the eye of Bielsa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uruguay face Costa Rica on May 31 ahead of this summer’s Copa America, but former Leeds United boss Bielsa cannot call on several of his usual players. Stars from the likes of Nacional, Penarol, Liverpool, Racing and Danubia cannot play due to their respective runs in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

That has left Bielsa short of the usual options and in an effort to unearth some Uruguayan talent, TNT Argentina reports the 68-year-old looks set to call up Dominguez. The amateur forward could even line up alongside Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez or Federico Valverde of Real Madrid on what could be an incredible experience.

He expected to join up with his fellow countrymen at the Uruguay Celeste complex on May 27, four days before the friendly at Estadio Nacional. Dominguez was quizzed by local media on reports of the call-up and seemingly revealed that contact had been made. "They called me and I am very happy,” he admitted. “I didn't expect it and it was a surprise. The truth is I am very happy.”

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bielsa has overseen a massive improvement at Uruguay since taking charge last year. La Celeste have won six of their first 10 games under the former Whites man including historic victories over Brazil and Argentina. The aforementioned pair were beaten in back-to-back games, the first time Uruguay have done so since 1959.

It leaves Uruguay as third favourites to win the Copa America this summer, with World champions Argentina favourites and Brazil shortly behind. But Bielsa will fancy his chances, having beaten both convincingly in recent months.

Bielsa remains a much-loved figure among Leeds supporters after leading them back into the Premier League for the first time in 16 years back in 2019/20. The Argentinian then brought an exciting brand of football to the top-flight and enjoyed a ninth-placed finish in his debut campaign.