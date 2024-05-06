Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The depth of Leicester City’s Elland Road pain after they were beaten 3-1 by a late comeback was revealed in the sheer number of post-promotion references to Kaiser Chief’s song I Predict a Riot, which played over the PA system at full-time of that game. Georginio Rutter’s post-game interview, in which he professed a belief that Leeds were the best team, then popped up on the social media account of Leicester City forward Stephy Mavididi last week when the Foxes had secured a place in the top flight.

And Ipswich Town have joined in, too. Their fans joined Huddersfield Town fans in a singsong about Leeds falling apart and even today, live on Sky, the Ipswich players have taken their turn to poke fun at the third-placed Whites. In a live broadcast from the Tractor Boys’ promotion open top bus parade today, reporter Paul Gimour conducted an interview with defender Harry Clarke, who said: “We had to sit for six weeks and listen to [commentator] Don Goodman tell us we’re not good enough, you know?” And as he attempted to continue, someone off camera started up the Leeds falling apart song, then ‘Leeds are the play-offs’ to the tune of I Predict a Riot. In another clip posted on social media, Gilmour can then be seen and heard in communication with colleagues flagging up that section of the coverage as problematic.

