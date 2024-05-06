Leeds United ended their regular Championship season in disappointment after losing 2-1 at home to Southampton on Saturday. More than 36,000 were inside Elland Road praying for a miracle, instead seeing little more than another tired performance and the prospect of play-off football beckoning.

Despite the result, those inside Elland Road beyond the full-time whistle gave a rousing reception for the squad on their lap of the pitch, with the hope being to gee up the players for their two-legged semi-final tie against Norwich City. The second leg will be in West Yorkshire next Thursday and it will almost certainly be another fervent evening under the lights.