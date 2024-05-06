Leeds United ended their regular Championship season in disappointment after losing 2-1 at home to Southampton on Saturday. More than 36,000 were inside Elland Road praying for a miracle, instead seeing little more than another tired performance and the prospect of play-off football beckoning.
Despite the result, those inside Elland Road beyond the full-time whistle gave a rousing reception for the squad on their lap of the pitch, with the hope being to gee up the players for their two-legged semi-final tie against Norwich City. The second leg will be in West Yorkshire next Thursday and it will almost certainly be another fervent evening under the lights.
Win, lose or draw, Elland Road has been packed out every other week this season as fans flock to support the Whites. And it is why the iconic ground is among the best-attended in the Championship, sitting alongside the Stadium of Light, The King Power Stadium and others. Take a look below to see United’s average home attendance figures compared to the other 19 second-tier sides.