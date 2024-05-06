Final Championship attendance table: Leeds United vs Leicester City, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & more

Elland Road will be packed out one more time this season for the Championship play-offs semi-final clash against Norwich City.

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould
Published 6th May 2024, 20:00 BST

Leeds United ended their regular Championship season in disappointment after losing 2-1 at home to Southampton on Saturday. More than 36,000 were inside Elland Road praying for a miracle, instead seeing little more than another tired performance and the prospect of play-off football beckoning.

Despite the result, those inside Elland Road beyond the full-time whistle gave a rousing reception for the squad on their lap of the pitch, with the hope being to gee up the players for their two-legged semi-final tie against Norwich City. The second leg will be in West Yorkshire next Thursday and it will almost certainly be another fervent evening under the lights.

Win, lose or draw, Elland Road has been packed out every other week this season as fans flock to support the Whites. And it is why the iconic ground is among the best-attended in the Championship, sitting alongside the Stadium of Light, The King Power Stadium and others. Take a look below to see United’s average home attendance figures compared to the other 19 second-tier sides.

10,680

1. 24. Rotherham (New York Stadium)

10,680

15,579

2. 23. Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)

15,579

16,448

3. 22. Millwall (The Den)

16,448

16,491

4. 21. Plymouth Argyle (Home Park)

16,491

16,586

5. 20. Swansea City (Swansea.com Stadium)

16,586

16,682

6. 19. Queens Park Rangers (Loftus Road)

16,682

