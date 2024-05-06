Leeds United can still achieve promotion to the Premier League this season but will have to do it via the dreaded play-offs. Defeat at home to Southampton on Saturday consigned Daniel Farke’s men to a third-placed finish and a semi-final clash against Norwich City.

The feeling around Elland Road was one of deflation on Saturday but Farke and his players will be back at it this week in a bid to go again, and the German has an excellent group of players at his disposal for what lies ahead. Relegation from the Premier League last season brought with it financial superiority over the second-tier, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter standout performers.