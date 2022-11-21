Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa continues to be linked with a return to the Premier League. It has been more than a year since Bielsa was sacked by the Whites and replaced by Jesse Marsch, and he is yet to return to management. The Argentine has already been linked with a number of jobs, but reports have suggested he wants a full summer to work on a project.

In the meantime, there have been fresh links with the AFC Bournemouth job. Gary O’Neil has been doing a fine job over recent weeks, keeping the Cherries steady despite a summer without major investment in squad following promotion.

It looks like Bournemouth could appoint a new boss, and Bielsa has been in talks with the South Coast club, according to BBC. The Cherries aren’t the only clubs Bielsa has been linked with, though. When Brendan Rodgers was under intense pressure earlier in the season, Leicester City were linked with appointing the former Leeds boss, but Rodgers went on to steady the ship at the King Power Stadium.

The links don’t end there, though. Fresh reports this week have suggested Everton boss Frank Lampard is under pressure. Football Insider have reported that the Toffees are mulling over a change of manager during the World Cup break, with Lampard guiding Everton to just one win in their last seven games.

It’s claimed Everton are interested in snapping up Bielsa, with conversations being had behind the scenes over hiring the Argentine. Though, bookmakers are not yet convinced. Bookmakers.co.uk last reported Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as the favourite, while Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Scott Parker are all above Bielsa, should Lampard be sacked.