Bournemouth chief makes Marcelo Bielsa prediction amid ex-Leeds United boss to Cherries noise
Gary O’Neil has made a prediction over how former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa would fare with the Cherries if becoming the club’s new head coach.
Reports emerged over the weekend linking Bielsa with the Cherries hotseat as The Athletic revealed that the 67-year-old Argentine was on a list of candidates to become the club’s first head coach under their prospective new owner Bill Loley. Sky Sports also reported that negotiations between Bournemouth and Bielsa had been positive. The Cherries remain under the care of interim boss O’Neil who was asked about the Bielsa links after Saturday’s 3-0 victory at home to Everton.
“There’s been noise for the last couple of days, so huge respect for Marcelo Bielsa and what he’s achieved,” said O’Neil as quoted by the Bournemouth Echo. “His reputation and the work he’s done is fantastic. I am sure if Marcelo Bielsa was to come to Bournemouth, he’d do a very good job.”