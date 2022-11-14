Bournemouth chief makes Marcelo Bielsa prediction amid ex-Leeds United boss to Cherries noise

Reports emerged over the weekend linking Bielsa with the Cherries hotseat as The Athletic revealed that the 67-year-old Argentine was on a list of candidates to become the club’s first head coach under their prospective new owner Bill Loley. Sky Sports also reported that negotiations between Bournemouth and Bielsa had been positive. The Cherries remain under the care of interim boss O’Neil who was asked about the Bielsa links after Saturday’s 3-0 victory at home to Everton.