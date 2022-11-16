Marcelo Bielsa shows huge team research at event as Premier League side eye ex-Leeds United boss

Bielsa, 67, has been delivering a lecture at the Legia Warsaw Stadium in Poland, ahead of which he reportedly watched the last 50 games of the Polish national team. The seminar was sponsored by the Polish Football Association and organised by STPN and Asystent Trenera.

Promotion-winning Whites boss Bielsa has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds in February of this year but Bournemouth are reportedly eyeing the Argentine as their next head coach. Reports emerged over the weekend linking Bielsa with the Cherries hotseat as The Athletic revealed that the former Leeds boss was on a list of candidates to become the club’s first head coach under their prospective new owner Bill Loley. Sky Sports also reported that negotiations between Bournemouth and Bielsa had been positive.