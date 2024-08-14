Leeds are interested in a deal for Burnley winger Manuel Benson, according to reports. | Getty Images

Leeds United are hoping to strike a deal with one of their main promotion rivals, according to reports.

Leeds United are reportedly plotting a move for a member of Burnley’s 2022/23 Championship winning team.

Winger Manuel Benson arrived at Turf Moor from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2022 and was one of a number of high profile arrivals in Vincent Kompany’s first transfer window.

At the time of his arrival Kompany described him as a player ‘still has a lot of progression in him’ and a player that would give the time a ‘little bit of instinctive performance in that final third.”

The two-time Angolan international adapted excellently to the demands of Championship football by registering 11 goals and three assists in 33 Championship matches as the Clarets steamrolled their way to the title.

However, following the club’s promotion to the Premier League and a string of further big name arrivals, Benson found himself pushed out of the lineup and he made just eight appearances in the top-flight before his team’s immediate relegation back to the Championship in 19th place.

Benson is currently way down the pecking order for a place in Scott Parker’s new-look line-up, with Luca Koleosho, Wilson Odobert, Vitinho and Anass Zaroury all understood to be ahead of him. Journalist Claudio Reulens understands that Benson is keen to move this summer to reignite his career and believes Leeds United could be potential contenders for the 27-year-old’s signature.

Reulens said on Twitter: “There may still be some movement around Manuel Benson. Leeds United remains a candidate. Return to Belgium is not an option.”

Benson was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United in the January transfer window and is thought to be a player that Daniel Farke admires. He has a brilliant ability to score goals from range by cutting inside and was initially a fan favourite at Burnley in his debut season.

Prior to moving to England, he also enjoyed spells at the likes of Royal Antwerp, PEC Zwolle, Royal Excel Mouscron, Genk and Lierse.