Ipswich are leading Leeds in the race for Sammie Szmodics | Getty Images

Leeds United are hoping to bolster their attacking options after the loss of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham

Championship promotion favourites Leeds United kicked off the season with an entertaining 3-3 draw at home to second-tier new boys Portsmouth.

The returning Brenden Aaronson rescued a dramatic opening-day point in the 95th minute to the delight of the Elland Road faithful after Callum Lang’s 92 minute penalty looked to have secured all three points for the visitors.

The match was largely dominated by Daniel Farke’s side as Leeds registered a total of 22 shots, including 10 on target whilst also recording 68.6% possession. However, despite scoring three goals, the Whites missed a number of key chances to put the game to bed and will need to be more clinical throughout the season if they are to secure a return to the top-flight.

Many fans still believe that a clinical attacker is needed if Leeds are to improve on last term’s third place finish and the obvious choice based on last season is believed to be Championship Golden Boot winner Sammie Szmodics after his 27-goal season last time out.

The 28-year-old carried on where he left off last term with an opening day goal and an assist in Blackburn’s 4-2 victory against Derby County, but continues to face an uncertain future at Ewood Park this summer.

As it stands, journalist Alan Nixon understands that Premier League side Ipswich Town are the favourites to beat Leeds to Szmodics. The Tractor Boys have recently increased their offer from £6m to £8.5m for the forward and are edging closer to meeting Blackburn’s reported valuation of around £9m.

Leeds United eye Liverpool starlet

Leeds United have begun discussions with Liverpool over a loan deal for youngster Bobby Clark, according to HITC.

The 19-year-old, who is the son of ex-Newcastle footballer Lee Clark, is a highly-rated attacking midfielder that represents England at U20 level. He joined Liverpool from Newcastle in a £1.5m deal when he was just 15 and enjoyed an impressive breakout campaign last term as he made 12 appearances across all competitions, including a substitute appearance in a League Cup final triumph over Chelsea.

Clark became the club’s youngster goalscorer in Europa League history as he found the net in a 6-1 victory over Slavia Prague and is tipped to become a key part of the first team in the future.

The 19-year-old is renowned for his creativity and would present a very exciting loan option for the Whites, but it appears Austrian side RB Salzburg and Norwich City are also holding similar discussions over a potential loan deal at this time.

Salzburg have a proven track record of developing youngsters and would offer the player European football after their second place finish last term. They are also coached by ex-Liverpool assistant boss Pepijn Lijnders, who has worked closely with Clark on the training ground last season.

Meanwhile, Norwich City are on the hunt for someone to replace the output of Gabriel Sara after his move to Turkish champions Galatasaray.