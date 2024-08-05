Leeds United are eyeing a move for Jonathan Rowe | Getty Images

Leeds United are ramping up their transfer efforts after the sale of Cysencio Summerville

Leeds United are aiming to assemble a team that can regain promotion to the Premier League after the heartbreak of a Championship play-off final defeat last time out.

So far, the headlines this summer have largely been dominated by the high-profile sales of youngster Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur and more recently Crysencio Summerville’s move to West Ham United.

However, the Whites are now in a strong financial position which will allow them to reinvest money into the team, and one player that is thought to be on the transfer radar is highly-rated Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, according to reports from transfer guru John Percy.

The Telegraph reporter understands that Daniel Farke is planning a £7m raid of his former club to sign the talented 21-year-old ace.

Rowe progressed through the Canaries academy during Farke’s time at Carrow Road and was offered his first professional contract in October 2021 - just a month before Farke’s departure. The teenager made 12 appearances in the Premier League for a Norwich side that were relegated in 2021/22 and has since established himself as one of the club’s most important players.

Last season, Rowe registered 12 goals and two assists from 34 matches at Championship level to help his team to a sixth place finish and a play-off semi-final before falling short against Leeds. These performances earned the youngster international recognition for England’s U21 squad and made him a contender for the Championship Young Player of the Year award which was eventually won by Archie Gray.

Rowe is blessed with tremendous technical ability, speed and an incredible eye for goal. At 21 years of age, he had huge room for improvement in his game and also faces an uncertain future at Carrow Road, with just one-year remaining on his contract, which could potentially drop his price-tag down.

Leeds and Celtic battle to sign Wolves star

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has already made it clear that he would like to add at least one full back before the end of the transfer window. As it stands, Sam Byram is able to play both sides, while Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo can both be deployed in the right and left back positions respectively.

The Whites are keen to add talent in this area and have turned their attention to 21-year-old Wolves left back Hugo Bueno, according to reports from Talking Wolves podcast host Dave Azzopradi.

Azzopradi said: “Leeds United are the latest club showing an interest in Wolves’ Hugo Bueno. Celtic and Feyernoord are still keen. Would be a straight loan, no option.”

Bueno joined Wolves as an academy player in 2019. After starring for Spain’s U18 and U21 squads, he progressed into the first team in 2022 during Julen Lopetegui’s time at the club and made a total of 21 Premier League appearances in his first season.

The young full back remained a useful utility player for Gary O’Neil’s team last term and made 22 league appearances to help the Old Gold to a comfortable mid-table finish.

Wolves see him as one for the future and are only interested in loaning him for further first team experience, rather than striking a deal which includes an option to buy.