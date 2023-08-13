A Leeds United target has been given the green light to leave his club amid transfer interest from the Whites

Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed Glen Kamara will ‘definitely’ leave the Ibrox club before the transfer window closes on September 1 amid interest from Leeds United.

The former Dundee midfielder is a player who has been considered by Leeds this summer and the Finland international is set to be on his way out of Rangers this month as he is not involved in Beale’s plans for the 2023-24 SPFL campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara started his career in the Arsenal academy, spending time on loan at Southend United and Colchester United during his time with the North London club. He made the move to Scotland with Dundee in 2017 before making the switch to Rangers in January 2019.

He is contracted with the club until the summer of 2025 after penning a four-year contract extension in 2021 and with Rangers targeting another wide player, Kamara is set to be moved on.

Beale said: “The one area where we’re probably a little bit light is someone like a Ryan Kent. Whether we’ll get there between now and the end of the window, or do we find that within our squad, time will tell. It’s clear Glen Kamara is the player who’s definitely going to move on in this window.”

Speaking on Leeds’ interest in Kamara, our very own Graham Smyth said on Inside Elland Road podcast last month: “Glen Kamara is one that they have considered Leeds, and that feels very doable and it feels very sensible. I don’t absolutely love Glen Kamara because I don’t think he’s 100% consistently dominant in games. Sometimes you just want a midfielder to run the show, sometimes he does it and sometimes he doesn’t.”

Meanwhile, Helder Costa is not part of Leeds’ plans this season - as reported by the YEP yesterday. The 29-year-old joined the Whites on loan in 2019 before making a permanent switch in 2020 but he has spent the last two campaigns away from the club on loan at Valencia and Al Ittihad respectively.